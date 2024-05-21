Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $576,000 Investment in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 93,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Himax Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.30%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 5.09%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.08%.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

