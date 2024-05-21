Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of The Shyft Group worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $433.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1,261.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

In other news, CEO John Albert Dunn acquired 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,894 shares in the company, valued at $394,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

