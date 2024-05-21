Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,235 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $55,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,572 shares of company stock worth $3,211,123. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CORT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

