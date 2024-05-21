Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 302,412 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 302,412 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 188,080 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 91,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after buying an additional 57,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $97,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,183 shares in the company, valued at $468,675.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,508.49 and a beta of 0.42. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

