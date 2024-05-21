Saga (LON:SAGA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $116.00

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 130.22 ($1.66). Saga shares last traded at GBX 128.80 ($1.64), with a volume of 554,724 shares changing hands.

Saga Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £182.18 million, a PE ratio of -159.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.

