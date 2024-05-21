Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Trading Up 4.5%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.82 and last traded at $31.82. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64.

Schibsted ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Schibsted ASA’s payout ratio is 0.93%.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

