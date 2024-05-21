Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) Shares Down 5.4%

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSCRF – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.79. 1,794,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,760,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
Score Media and Gaming Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.79.
Score Media and Gaming Company Profile
Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.
