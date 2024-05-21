SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.66

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $3.07. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 943,196 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCYX. StockNews.com lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, April 1st.

SCYNEXIS Trading Down 5.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.70). SCYNEXIS had a return on equity of 112.89% and a net margin of 72.18%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million. Analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 486,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 123,325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth $673,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,877,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 150,157 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

