Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. 576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.12 million during the quarter.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.0856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments: Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. The company provides hydraulic and industrial hoses; conveyor belts; escalator handrails; profiles for windows, doors and facades, cable car rings, and ski foils; and products for railroad superstructures and toolmaking; and precision liquid silicone parts.

