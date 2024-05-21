Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Posted by on May 21st, 2024

Shares of Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGYGet Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. 576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.12 million during the quarter.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.0856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments: Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. The company provides hydraulic and industrial hoses; conveyor belts; escalator handrails; profiles for windows, doors and facades, cable car rings, and ski foils; and products for railroad superstructures and toolmaking; and precision liquid silicone parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.