Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Shares Down 7.4%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 2,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Serica Energy Trading Down 7.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

