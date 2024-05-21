Serve Robotics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SERV) Quiet Period Set To End on May 28th

Serve Robotics’ (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 28th. Serve Robotics had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Serve Robotics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SERV opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Serve Robotics has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.96.
About Serve Robotics
