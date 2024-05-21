Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Shares Down 0.1%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.71. Approximately 27,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 74,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74.

Siemens Healthineers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

