Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CFO Alison Bauerlein Sells 13,066 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 13,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $70,817.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,446.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Alison Bauerlein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $51,424.84.
Sight Sciences Trading Up 6.2 %
NASDAQ SGHT opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.73. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SGHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.
Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Sight Sciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 331,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sight Sciences by 19.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.
About Sight Sciences
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.
