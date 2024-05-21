Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Silver Lake Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

Silver Lake Resources Company Profile

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Deflector operations that produce gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

