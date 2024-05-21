Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF (NYSEARCA:EQLS) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF (NYSEARCA:EQLS – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,528 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 14.46% of Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF alerts:

Separately, Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,246,000.

Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF Stock Performance

EQLS stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $26.17.

About Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF

The Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF (EQLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long/short alternatives. The fund seeks to achieve absolute returns and income by investing in a long/short equity portfolio based on a proprietary machine-learning stock selection model. The fund invests in US and foreign companies of any capitalization and seeks to deliver market-neutral exposure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.