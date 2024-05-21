Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $13.96. Approximately 9,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 12,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

