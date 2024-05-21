Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading Up 32.8%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 32.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 142,346,236 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 40,927,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Sintx Technologies Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 318.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 959,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 4.23% of Sintx Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

