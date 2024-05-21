Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $95.41

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.41 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 99.50 ($1.26). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 98.55 ($1.25), with a volume of 771,062 shares changing hands.

Sirius Real Estate Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,285.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.76.

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

