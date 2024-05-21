SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 101,459 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $833,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SKYW stock opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $2,487,636.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,082,599.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $1,156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,114.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $2,487,636.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,082,599.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,576 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

