Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Shares Up 1.5%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26. 74,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 38,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

