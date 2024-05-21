SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading 0.9% Higher

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.14. 191,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 323,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

SOS Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in SOS during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in SOS by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in SOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in SOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

