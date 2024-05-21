Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.10.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,383 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,743 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,055 shares of the airline’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

