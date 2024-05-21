Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 56.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 520.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $200,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.36. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $77.91.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

