S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Trading 0.1% Higher

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.19 and last traded at $30.12. Approximately 1,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $68.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.71.

About S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

