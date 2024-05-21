Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.78

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.78 and traded as high as C$18.75. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$18.75, with a volume of 13,759 shares changing hands.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.46.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.