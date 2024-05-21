Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.57, but opened at $2.74. Standard BioTools shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 235,842 shares changing hands.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Specifically, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $1,285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,523,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,426,034.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,102,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,828,804 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAB shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $748.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter valued at $550,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter valued at $1,375,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 88,648 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.