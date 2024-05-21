Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

SBUX stock opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,140. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

