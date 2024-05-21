Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,906 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 52% compared to the average daily volume of 2,569 call options.
Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.
Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on FSM
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fortuna Silver Mines
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.