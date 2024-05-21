Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,906 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 52% compared to the average daily volume of 2,569 call options.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 96,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

