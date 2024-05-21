Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.56

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and traded as high as $17.50. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 452 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31.
Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter.
About Sturgis Bancorp
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
