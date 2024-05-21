Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 102,373 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 67,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.