Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Shares Up 1.9%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.73. 41,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 84,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

