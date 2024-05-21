Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Trading 14.9% Higher

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. 767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Get Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited alerts:

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Trading Up 14.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services primarily in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.