Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CTO Wouleta Ayele Sells 2,748 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $86,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 2.22. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87.
Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on SG. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
