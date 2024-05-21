Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CTO Wouleta Ayele Sells 2,748 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $86,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 2.22. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 12.6% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 9.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SG. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

