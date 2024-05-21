Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Coursera worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coursera alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 43.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,390,000 after purchasing an additional 570,177 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,039,000 after purchasing an additional 291,815 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,145,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emory University acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of COUR opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,283 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $53,782.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coursera news, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 42,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $696,495.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 837,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,640,236.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $53,782.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,241.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,634 shares of company stock worth $6,406,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COUR has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Coursera

Coursera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.