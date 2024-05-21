Swiss National Bank Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 12.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 209,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DNA. BTIG Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.90.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at $908,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at $777,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,975 shares of company stock valued at $313,834. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

DNA opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

