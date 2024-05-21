Swiss National Bank Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Independent Bank Group worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,711,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,792,000 after buying an additional 414,666 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,326,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 103,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $53.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.08%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

