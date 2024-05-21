Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,900 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRCT shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,916,303.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,861.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,651 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,073. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PRCT stock opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 8.52.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

