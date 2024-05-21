Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Standex International worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SXI. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Standex International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Standex International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Standex International by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Standex International news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total transaction of $437,929.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,453.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total value of $437,929.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,453.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SXI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $174.40 on Tuesday. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $184.18. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.94.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

