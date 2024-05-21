Swiss National Bank Sells 12,200 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 718.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 440,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,992 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 110,565 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,338,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRNX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $297,881.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,133.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $297,881.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,133.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,053.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,664 shares of company stock worth $13,965,618. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

