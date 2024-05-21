Swiss National Bank Sells 4,801 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Liberty Live Group worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,645,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $6,161,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.
LLYVK stock opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
