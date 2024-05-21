Swiss National Bank Sells 4,801 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Liberty Live Group worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,645,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $6,161,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

LLYVK stock opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86.

In other Liberty Live Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132 and have sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

