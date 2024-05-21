Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Synaptics worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

