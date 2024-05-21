T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $117.13 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average of $109.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,874,000 after purchasing an additional 134,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,674,000 after purchasing an additional 109,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,607,000 after purchasing an additional 119,305 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

