T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.46

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and traded as high as $6.22. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 303,397 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on T2 Biosystems from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

T2 Biosystems Stock Up 7.4 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T2 Biosystems stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of T2 Biosystems worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

