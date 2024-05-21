Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.0% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 254,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,457,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,724 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

GOOGL stock opened at $176.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $178.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.64. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,435 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,287. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

