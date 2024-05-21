Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several brokerages have commented on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

TRGP opened at $117.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $118.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,657 shares of company stock valued at $11,680,978. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Targa Resources by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

