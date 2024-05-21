TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on TaskUs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TaskUs Trading Up 1.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $234.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.96 million. Analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Articles

