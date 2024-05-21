Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $117.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,807 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

