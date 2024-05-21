Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.23 Million Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 124.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 848,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,162,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 204,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,668,000 after purchasing an additional 34,279 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

UniFirst Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of UNF opened at $164.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.23 and a 200-day moving average of $169.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.83. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $150.50 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $590.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.56 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.