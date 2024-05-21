Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Cars.com worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cars.com by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cars.com by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $524,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,533,293. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $524,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,533,293. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

