Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.24 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Progyny were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,969,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Progyny by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Progyny by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PGNY opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PGNY

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $2,694,081.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock worth $3,853,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.